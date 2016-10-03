White House disappointed by U.S. high court immigration action

The Truman Balcony and Presidential seal are seen during a tour of the South by South Lawn Festival of ideas, arts, and action in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House expressed disappointment on Monday in the U.S. Supreme Court's decision not to hear a bid by President Barack Obama's administration to revive his plan to spare from deportation millions of immigrants in the country illegally.

"There's no practical impact in terms of the implementation of this policy, and that of course is a double-edged sword," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing.