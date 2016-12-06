The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday made it easier to prosecute insider trading cases, ruling that tipsters who provide confidential information that enables friends and family to profit do not need to get something in return to have broken the law.

The justices, in an 8-0 decision, upheld the 2013 conviction of Bassam Salman, a Chicago man who made nearly $1.2 million trading on non-public information that came from his brother-in-law at Citigroup Inc. It was the court's first ruling in an insider trading case in two decades.

The justices held that someone who trades on non-public information provided by a friend or family member who got no tangible benefit in exchange still could be held liable for insider trading. They rejected Salman's view that he could be convicted only if his brother-in-law had received something like cash in return for any tips.

The ruling was a major victory for securities regulators and prosecutors, who for two years had been grappling with the ramifications of a ruling by a New York-based federal appeals court that some had interpreted as agreeing with Salman's position.

That ruling adopted a narrow definition of what constituted an illegal benefit to an insider, and resulted in cases being dropped or dismissed against 14 of 107 people charged by the office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara since 2009.

Bharara, who has aggressively prosecuted insider trading cases, called the ruling "a victory for fair markets and those who believe that the system should not be rigged."

Bharara added that "the court stood up for common sense and affirmed what we have been arguing from the outset - that the law absolutely prohibits insiders from advantaging their friends and relatives at the expense of the trading public."

The case came on the heels of U.S. government efforts to crack down on insider trading, resulting in Galleon Group founder Raj Rajaratnam's conviction in 2011 and a $1.8 billion settlement and plea deal in 2013 with hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors LP.

A GIFT

Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the court, said a friend or family member could be held liable if insider information was provided as a "gift."

"In such situations, the tipper benefits personally because giving a gift of trading information is the same thing as trading by the tipper followed by a gift of the proceeds," Alito wrote.

Prosecutors said Maher Kara, a Citigroup investment banker and Salman's brother-in-law, provided tips about deals involving Citi clients to Kara's brother, who in turn tipped Salman, who made over $1.5 million that he split with another relative.

A federal jury in San Francisco in 2013 found Salman guilty of conspiracy and securities fraud charges, and he was sentenced to three years in prison.

A lawyer for Salman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Supreme Court heard Salman's appeal on Oct. 5 amid competing rulings by federal appeals courts in San Francisco, where his case was heard, and New York, where a wave of insider trading prosecutions has been pursued recently.

The New York-based 2nd Circuit in 2014 overturned the conviction of two hedge fund managers, Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson, and narrowed prosecutors' ability to pursue such cases in the process.

Salman had relied on the 2nd Circuit's ruling to argue that he could not be convicted because no proof existed that Kara received anything beneficial in return.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected that position. And in Thursday's ruling, Alito said that to the extent the 2nd Circuit's ruling could be read that way, the holding was "inconsistent" with Supreme Court precedent.

The case is Salman v. United States, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 15–628.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)