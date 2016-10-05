U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON U.S. Supreme Court justices hearing a closely watched insider trading case indicated on Wednesday they could issue a ruling that would make it easier for prosecutors to pursue such charges against hedge fund managers and other traders.

The appeal by an Illinois man convicted after making nearly $1.2 million trading on information that came from his brother-in-law was the first insider trading case to come before the justices in two decades.

Several justices during oral arguments appeared critical of Bassam Salman's position that he could not be convicted for trading on information about deals involving clients of Citigroup Inc (C.N), where the brother-in-law worked.

Alexandra Shapiro, Salman's lawyer, argued that prosecutors in insider trading cases must prove that an alleged source of corporate secrets, like the brother-in-law, received a tangible benefit such as cash in exchange for any tips.

A majority of the justices appeared willing to uphold Salman's insider trading conviction, questioning why tips would not be illegal if they were essentially stolen information provided by an insider to a family member as a no-charge gift.

"You're going to do something that saves you money by giving the tip," Justice Sonia Sotomayor said.

Justice Elena Kagan suggested that adopting Salman's position would overturn decades of legal principle that had helped protect the integrity of the stock markets.

"You're asking us essentially to change the rules in a way that threatens that integrity," Kagan said.

Prosecutors have said requiring proof of a tangible benefit would make pursuing insider trading cases tougher, potentially preventing charges against executives who tip friends or relatives without receiving anything in return.

Despite appearing likely to reject Salman's appeal, several justices indicated an interest in drawing some line to clearly establish what types of disclosures of corporate information could be prosecuted.

"I'm not worried so much about this case," Justice Stephen Breyer said. "I'm worried about line-drawing."

Prosecutors said Maher Kara, a Citigroup investment banker who was Salman's brother-in-law, provided tips about deals involving Citi clients to his brother, who in turn tipped Salman.

Salman is asking the Supreme Court to throw out his 2013 conviction on conspiracy and securities fraud charges. The 57-year-old was sentenced in 2014 to three years in prison.

The Supreme Court in January agreed to hear Salman's appeal amid competing rulings by federal appeals courts in San Francisco, where his case was heard, and New York, where a wave of insider trading prosecutions has been pursued recently.

The New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2014 overturned the conviction of two hedge fund managers, Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson, and narrowed prosecutors' ability to pursue such cases in the process.

That court held that to be convicted, a trader must know that the source received a benefit in exchange, and that such a benefit was "at least a potential gain of a pecuniary or similarly valuable nature."

The ruling forced prosecutors under Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara to drop charges against 12 other defendants, out of 107 people charged since 2009. Bharara attended Wednesday's arguments.

Salman sought to seize upon that ruling to try to overturn his conviction. He argued he could not be convicted because no proof existed that his brother-in-law, in tipping a family member who in turn tipped Salman, received anything beneficial in exchange.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected that argument, saying that requiring such proof would allow insiders to tip their relatives so long as they got nothing in exchange.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Will Dunham)