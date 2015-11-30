FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supreme Court rejects Covidien bid to restore patent verdict against Ethicon
November 30, 2015 / 2:44 PM / 2 years ago

Supreme Court rejects Covidien bid to restore patent verdict against Ethicon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the U.S. Supreme Court building is seen in Washington, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by Covidien LP seeking to restore a $176 million patent infringement verdict against Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Inc.

In refusing to hear the case, the high court left in place a December 2014 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that threw out a judge’s finding that Ethicon had infringed upon Covidien’s patents for surgical cutting tools. Covidien is owned by Medtronic Plc.

In a separate patent case, the court declined to hear Biolitec AG’s challenge to a $70 million contempt finding relating to a patent dispute the company had with AngioDynamics Inc.

The court’s refusal to take the case means a March ruling by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in favor of AngioDynamics remains intact.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
