Supreme Court to review judicial election campaign contribution requests
October 2, 2014 / 3:38 PM / 3 years ago

Lawrence Hurley

2 Min Read

A woman walks to the Supreme Court in Washington June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to consider in a case from Florida whether candidates running for elected judge positions can be barred from soliciting campaign contributions.

Lanell Williams-Yulee, who was running for county court judge in Tampa, Florida in 2009, objected when the Florida Supreme Court publicly reprimanded her for violating a rule that prevents candidates from seeking donations.

She argues that the rule violates her free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution.

Williams-Yulee had sent a mass-mail campaign fundraising letter asking for donations of up to $500. She ultimately lost the election.

Courts are divided on the donation issue with some, like the Florida court, saying the bans are warranted in the interests of ensuring that judicial candidates would be impartial if they win election. Thirty-nine of the 50 U.S. states have judicial elections in lower courts, according to the American Bar Association.

A ruling is due by the end of June.

The case is Williams-Yulee v. Florida Bar, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-1499.

