U.S. chief justice appears for Maryland jury duty, isn't picked

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts performed a civic duty on Wednesday by reporting for jury duty at his local courthouse in Maryland but he was not picked to serve in a case.

The top judge in the United States, who usually presides over proceedings at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, was a potential juror in an automobile negligence case being heard at Montgomery County Circuit Court in Rockville, Maryland.

After being passed over for the jury, Roberts was able to return to his normal duties.

“He was very nondescript,” said Montgomery County Jury Commissioner Maria Vogel. “There wasn’t any fanfare.”

Roberts was one of 50 people who Judge Ronald Rubin called as potential jurors for the automobile case, Vogel said.

The U.S. Supreme Court was not in session Wednesday.