Senate leader McConnell sees 'no action' on Obama court pick
February 23, 2016

Senate leader McConnell sees 'no action' on Obama court pick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during an event at the U.S. Capitol in Washington December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said the Republican-led chamber will refuse to consider anyone President Barack Obama nominates to become a Supreme Court justice.

Citing “overwhelming” consensus among Senate Republicans that the next president, who will take office in January, should select a replacement for the late Justice Antonin Scalia, McConnell told reporters there will be “no action taken” on Obama’s pick.

McConnell also said he would not be “inclined” to even meet with whomever Obama picks to replace Scalia.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu

