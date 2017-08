U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stops to speak to members of the news media after meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, U.S., January 9, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said he would meet with President Donald Trump later on Tuesday to discuss Trump's Supreme Court pick, and that he expected the nominee to be highly qualified and conservative.

"I anticipate what we're going to get from the president is a highly qualified, well-credentialed conservative jurist," McConnell told reporters.