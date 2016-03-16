FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to announce Supreme Court nominee
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
#Politics
March 16, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

Obama to announce Supreme Court nominee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will announce his choice on Wednesday to replace conservative Justice Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court, he said in a statement released by the White House.

Obama will make the announcement at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT), the statement said.

“I’ve made my decision: Today, I will announce the person I believe is eminently qualified to sit on the Supreme Court,” Obama wrote.

He did not identify his pick in the note.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
