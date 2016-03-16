Obama to announce Supreme Court nominee

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will announce his choice on Wednesday to replace conservative Justice Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court, he said in a statement released by the White House.

Obama will make the announcement at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT), the statement said.

“I’ve made my decision: Today, I will announce the person I believe is eminently qualified to sit on the Supreme Court,” Obama wrote.

He did not identify his pick in the note.