Clinton: Senate should consider Obama's high court pick 'immediately'
March 16, 2016 / 4:51 PM / a year ago

Clinton: Senate should consider Obama's high court pick 'immediately'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters at a campaign rally in West Palm Beach, Florida March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton praised Supreme Court nominee Judge Merrick Garland on Wednesday and called on the Republican majority U.S. Senate to begin considering his confirmation immediately.

“Evaluating and confirming a Justice to sit on this nation’s highest court should not be an exercise in political brinkmanship and partisan posturing,” Clinton, a former U.S. Secretary of State in President Barack Obama’s administration, said in a statement.

Clinton said that the responsibility of the Senate does not depend on the “party affiliation of a sitting president”

and “it should begin that work immediately by giving Judge Garland a full and fair hearing followed by a vote.”

Reporting by Megan Cassella; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
