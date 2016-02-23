Unprecedented not to hold Senate hearing on top court pick: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Any decision not to hold a U.S. Senate hearing on President Barack Obama’s eventual Supreme Court nominee would be unprecedented, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Tuesday.
“This would be a historic and unprecedented acceleration of politicizing a branch of government,” Earnest told reporters as top Senate Republicans vowed not to hold a hearing for any Obama choice to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia.
Reporting by Susan Heavey and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Howard Goller