Republican Ted Cruz says Senate should not vote on President Obama's Supreme Court nominee
March 16, 2016 / 6:55 PM / a year ago

Republican Ted Cruz says Senate should not vote on President Obama's Supreme Court nominee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz, with his daughter Catherine (2nd L), wife Heidi (C), daughter Caroline (2nd R) and supporter and former rival Carly Fiorina (R) at his side, reacts to the primary election results in Florida, Ohio and Illinois during a campaign rally in Houston, Texas March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Trish Badger

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz on Wednesday said the Senate should not vote on President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland.

“Merrick Garland is exactly the type of Supreme Court nominee you get when you make deals in Washington D.C.,” he said in a statement that also criticized rival Donald Trump, who often boasts of his ability to close deals.

“A so-called ‘moderate’ Democrat nominee is precisely the kind of deal that Donald Trump has told us he would make - someone who would rule along with other liberals on the bench like Justices Ginsburg and Sotomayor.”

Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Chris Reese

