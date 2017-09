Chief Judge Merrick B. Garland of the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit is seen in an undated handout picture. President Barack Obama will announce his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, he said in a statement released by the White House. REUTERS/US Court of Appeals/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will nominate veteran appeals court judge Merrick Garland to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, several sources familiar with the selection process told Reuters.

Earlier a source told Reuters that appeals court judge Sri Srinivasan was most likely to be picked, then later said Garland was a stronger possibility.