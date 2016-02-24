FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama: Republicans risk diminishing credibility of Supreme Court
#Politics
February 24, 2016 / 5:24 PM / 2 years ago

Obama: Republicans risk diminishing credibility of Supreme Court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Wednesday said he expected the Senate judiciary committee to hold a hearing for his eventual Supreme Court nominee and said it would be difficult for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to block the process for political reasons.

Obama, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, said if Republicans defy their constitutional duties, it would deter the ability of any president to make judicial appointments and would diminish the credibility of the Supreme Court.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
