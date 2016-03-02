Obama to unveil U.S. Supreme Court nomination soon: Senator Reid

U.S. President Barack Obama carries a binder containing material on potential Supreme Court nominees as he walks towards the residence of the White House in Washington February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama is close to submitting to the U.S. Senate a Supreme Court nomination to fill the vacancy left by the Feb. 13 death of Justice Antonin Scalia, Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said on Wednesday.

Reid, speaking on the Senate floor, said it was the chamber’s “duty” to perform a confirmation process on a nomination, “which we will have in a matter of a week or so.”

Reid did not give any hints of who the nominee might be. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reiterated that the Senate will ignore any Supreme Court nomination from Obama and will instead await a choice from whoever replaces Obama as president next January.