Judiciary committee senators won't consider Obama Supreme Court nominee
February 23, 2016 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

Judiciary committee senators won't consider Obama Supreme Court nominee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama carries a binder containing material on potential Supreme Court nominees as he walks towards the residence of the White House in Washington, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday saying they will not hold hearings on a Supreme Court nominee until the next president is sworn in next January.

Committee members wrote that they wanted, “To ensure the American people are not deprived of the opportunity to engage in a full and robust debate over the type of jurist they wish to decide some of the most critical issues of our time,” according to a statement provided by the panel. 

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Beech

