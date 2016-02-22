Republican Senator Kirk says he wants Senate to vote on Supreme Court nominee

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kirk of Illinois speaks to supporters after beating Democratic nominee Alexi Giannoulias for the Senate seat formally held by U.S. President Barack Obama, at an election night rally in Wheeling, Illinois November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Mark Kirk of Illinois said on Monday he wants the Senate to vote on President Barack Obama’s eventual U.S. Supreme Court nominee, in a break with the Republican leader of the Senate.

In an opinion piece in the Chicago Sun-Times, Kirk wrote: “I recognize the right of the president, be it Republican or Democrat, to place before the Senate a nominee for the Supreme Court and I fully expect and look forward to President Barack Obama advancing a nominee for the Senate to consider.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the seat on the nation’s highest court should remain vacant until Obama’s successor takes office in January so voters can have a say on the selection when they cast ballots in the Nov. 8 presidential election.