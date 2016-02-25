Senior Republican says Obama seeking moderate Supreme Court justice

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) shakes hands with Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) after signing HR 644, The Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act of 2015 in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior Republican on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Thursday that President Barack Obama was looking for someone who was “very moderate” to be his nominee to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court.

“He said he was going to try to find a justice who would be very moderate,” Senator Orrin Hatch told Fox News Channel.

But Hatch said even if Obama were to put forward a Republican for the empty seat, the Senate should not consider it during “the throes of a very intense, and some people think horrific, presidential campaign.”

Separately, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters she thought it would be a good idea for Obama to consider nominating a Republican.