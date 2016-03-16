Supreme Court choice based solely on qualifications: White House

Judge Merrick Garland (R) arrives prior to U.S. President Barack Obama announcing Garland as his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, at the White House in Washington, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama tapped appellate court judge Merrick Garland to fill an empty Supreme Court seat based solely on qualifications, the White House said on Wednesday.

“The president was looking for the very best person for the job, and regardless of age, the president was focused on choosing somebody who has the proper temperament and the unquestioned legal credentials and a commitment to public service to do this job,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a regular news briefing when asked why Obama did not tap someone younger than the 63-year-old judge to help cement his legacy.

“The president chose the person that he believes is the best person for the job,” Earnest said.