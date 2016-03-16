FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House Speaker backs Senate over Obama's Supreme Court nominee
March 16, 2016 / 4:11 PM / a year ago

House Speaker backs Senate over Obama's Supreme Court nominee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) holds a news conference after a Republican House caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is under no obligation to consider President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to the U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican, said on Wednesday.

“This has never been about who the nominee is. It is about a basic principle. Under our Constitution, the president has every right to make this nomination, and the Senate has every right not to confirm a nominee,” Ryan said.

Ryan said he supported Senate Republican leaders’ decision not to move forward with the confirmation process after Democrat Obama sent his nomination of Garland to the Senate on Wednesday.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Grant McCool

