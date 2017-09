Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders reacts to the primary election results in the states of Florida, Ohio and Illinois during a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Wednesday backed President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court pick and called on Republican Senate leaders to consider his nominee.

Sanders, a U.S. senator who represents Vermont, in a statement said refusing to consider Judge Merrick Garland would be “unprecedented.”