February 24, 2016 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

White House weighs possible Supreme Court nomination of Gov. Sandoval: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval gives a welcoming address at the Skybridge Alternatives (SALT) Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval, a Republican and a former federal judge, is being considered by President Barack Obama for a possible appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court replacing the late Justice Antonin Scalia, a source close to the process said on Wednesday.

The source, who asked not to be identified, said Sandoval met on Monday in the U.S. Capitol with Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid, at which time Reid asked the governor whether he would be interested in being considered for the high court job.

“He said he was interested,” the source said, adding that “a number of people are being checked out” for the job.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

