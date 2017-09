U.S. Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) speaks after the cloture vote on the nomination of Loretta Lynch to be Attorney General, on Capitol Hill in Washington April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Charles Schumer, the third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. Senate, said on Tuesday he expects President Barack Obama to pick a “mainstream nominee” for the Supreme Court.

Schumer, in remarks to reporters, did not say who he thinks the nominee might be or when Obama will announce the replacement for conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, who died on Feb. 13.