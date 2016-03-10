FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 10, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

Democratic senators urge speed on Supreme Court nominee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic lawmakers on the Senate’s judiciary committee urged President Barack Obama on Thursday to move with speed to nominate a Supreme Court candidate and expressed confidence that Republicans would come around to hold hearings for the nominee.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with Obama at the White House, the committee’s senior Democratic member, Patrick Leahy, said they did not discuss names of potential candidates with the president or the date of a potential announcement.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Sandra Maler

