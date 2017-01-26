FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Trump to nominate 'strict constructionist' to Supreme Court: Pence
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
January 26, 2017 / 7:48 PM / 7 months ago

Trump to nominate 'strict constructionist' to Supreme Court: Pence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2016.Carlos Barria/File Photo

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told Republican lawmakers on Thursday that President Donald Trump would keep his promise to nominate a "strict constructionist" to the Supreme Court.

Trump has said he will announce his nomination to the top U.S. court next week.

"Strict construction" is a manner of interpreting the U.S. Constitution using a literal and narrow definition of language in the document without regard to changes that have occurred in American society since the 18th century document was written.

Pence told lawmakers he hoped they would move quickly to confirm the Supreme Court nominee once a name is released.

"President Trump has been reviewing that list" of potential nominees, he said. "I can already tip you off: President Trump's going to keep his promise to the American people and he's going to nominate a strict constructionist to the Supreme Court," Pence said to applause.

The nominee would possess a top-notch legal mind, he added.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by G Crosse and Peter Cooney

