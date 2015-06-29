FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama administration 'disappointed' in U.S. Supreme court air pollution ruling
#Environment
June 29, 2015 / 5:18 PM / 2 years ago

Obama administration 'disappointed' in U.S. Supreme court air pollution ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration is disappointed in a U.S. Supreme Court decision that invalidated a key environmental regulation aimed at limiting emissions of mercury and other hazardous pollutants.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest insisted there was no reason the court’s decision should impact the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan.

In a 5-4 decision earlier on Monday, the justices ruled the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must weigh the cost of compliance in deciding whether to regulate the pollutants.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
