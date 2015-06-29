Obama administration 'disappointed' in U.S. Supreme court air pollution ruling

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration is disappointed in a U.S. Supreme Court decision that invalidated a key environmental regulation aimed at limiting emissions of mercury and other hazardous pollutants.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest insisted there was no reason the court’s decision should impact the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan.

In a 5-4 decision earlier on Monday, the justices ruled the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must weigh the cost of compliance in deciding whether to regulate the pollutants.