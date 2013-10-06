FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Major cases before the U.S. Supreme Court in new term
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Supreme Court
October 6, 2013 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

Factbox: Major cases before the U.S. Supreme Court in new term

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court, back in session on Monday after a summer break, is scheduled to hear arguments and issue decisions in several high-profile cases touching on such divisive issues as abortion and affirmative action during a term that runs through June.

Cases of note include (with oral argument date, if set):

* McCutcheon v. Federal Election Commission: On whether to uphold caps that limit the total amount a donor can spend on campaign contributions to candidates and political parties during an election cycle (October 8).

* Schuette v. Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action: On whether a Michigan law that bans affirmative action in public college admissions is constitutional (October 15).

* Town of Greece v. Galloway: On whether the public prayer held before a town meeting violates the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment guarantee of separation of church and state (November 6).

* Mount Holly v. Mount Holly Gardens Citizens in Action: On whether the Fair Housing Act, a law that prohibits race discrimination in the sale or rental of housing, allows for claims based on seemingly neutral practices that have a discriminatory effect (December 4).

* McCullen v. Coakley: On whether a Massachusetts law that ensures access for patients at clinics that offer abortions violates the free speech rights of protesters.

* National Labor Relations Board v. Noel Canning: On whether appointments President Barack Obama made to the National Labor Relations Board were valid.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and Douglas Royalty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.