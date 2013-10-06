Factbox: Major cases before the U.S. Supreme Court in new term

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court, back in session on Monday after a summer break, is scheduled to hear arguments and issue decisions in several high-profile cases touching on such divisive issues as abortion and affirmative action during a term that runs through June.

Cases of note include (with oral argument date, if set):

* McCutcheon v. Federal Election Commission: On whether to uphold caps that limit the total amount a donor can spend on campaign contributions to candidates and political parties during an election cycle (October 8).

* Schuette v. Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action: On whether a Michigan law that bans affirmative action in public college admissions is constitutional (October 15).

* Town of Greece v. Galloway: On whether the public prayer held before a town meeting violates the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment guarantee of separation of church and state (November 6).

* Mount Holly v. Mount Holly Gardens Citizens in Action: On whether the Fair Housing Act, a law that prohibits race discrimination in the sale or rental of housing, allows for claims based on seemingly neutral practices that have a discriminatory effect (December 4).

* McCullen v. Coakley: On whether a Massachusetts law that ensures access for patients at clinics that offer abortions violates the free speech rights of protesters.

* National Labor Relations Board v. Noel Canning: On whether appointments President Barack Obama made to the National Labor Relations Board were valid.