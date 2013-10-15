FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Supreme Court declines to hear California prison case
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 15, 2013 / 2:13 PM / 4 years ago

Supreme Court declines to hear California prison case

Lawrence Hurley

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined for the second time to take up a long-running dispute about overcrowding in California prisons.

California Governor Jerry Brown, a Democrat, had asked the court to overturn a lower court ruling that requires the state to reduce overcrowding to 137.5 percent of design capacity. The state says it might have to release up to 9,000 prisoners by the end of the year to be in compliance.

The state is in the midst of negotiations over what further steps to take. On September 24, the state won an extra four weeks to reduce prison overcrowding, giving Brown until January 27 to discuss options with attorneys for inmates.

Brown reached a deal with legislative leaders in September to address the overcrowding problems in part by spending up to $400 million on rehabilitation efforts, including mental health services for inmates.

In 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court endorsed a lower federal court’s ruling requiring overcrowding to be reduced but the state contests the findings.

The case is Brown v. Plata, U.S. Supreme Court, 13-198.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Bill Trott; Editing by Howard Goller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.