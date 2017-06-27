WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out a lower court ruling prohibiting the use of public funds to pay for children to attend private religious schools, a day after it issued a major ruling narrowing the separation of church and state.

The justices ordered the lower court in Colorado to reconsider the legality of school "voucher" programs in light of Monday's ruling that churches and other religious entities cannot be categorically denied public money even in states whose constitutions explicitly ban such funding.

In that case, the justices sided with a Missouri church that objected when the state denied it access to public funds for a playground improvement project.

The justices on Tuesday also threw out a lower court ruling in a similar case in New Mexico over a program that lends textbooks to schools, both public and private.

