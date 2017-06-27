WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out a lower court ruling prohibiting the use of public funds to pay for children to attend private religious schools, a day after it issued a major ruling narrowing the separation of church and state.

The justices ordered the lower court in Colorado to reconsider the legality of school "voucher" programs in light of Monday's ruling that churches and other religious entities cannot be categorically denied public money even in states whose constitutions explicitly ban such funding.

In that case, the justices sided with a Missouri church that objected when the state denied it access to public funds for a playground improvement project.

The justices on Tuesday also threw out a lower court ruling in a similar case in New Mexico over a program that lends textbooks to schools, both public and private.

There is a fierce debate in the United States over school vouchers, which many religious conservatives advocate and people opposed to government funding for religious purposes oppose. Republican President Donald Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos, is a prominent supporter of such "school choice" plans.

The Colorado case arose after the Douglas County School District, outside Denver, enacted a voluntary voucher program in 2011 to offset the tuition cost of attending participating private schools, most of which were religiously affiliated. The district argued that introducing competition into education would make the public schools better.

A group of Colorado taxpayers challenged the voucher program, arguing that it violated a provision of the state constitution barring any aid to religious institutions. Colorado's Supreme Court in 2015 struck down the county's program.

In Monday's religious rights ruling, conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the court, said the exclusion of a church from a public benefit for which it is otherwise qualified solely because it is a church was "odious to our Constitution."

