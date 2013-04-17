FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. high court rules for Royal Dutch Shell in Nigeria rights case
April 17, 2013

U.S. high court rules for Royal Dutch Shell in Nigeria rights case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Shell logo is seen at a petrol station in London January 31, 2013.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Supreme Court on Wednesday said federal courts do not have jurisdiction to hear lawsuits against foreign corporations accused of aiding in human rights abuses abroad.

In one of its biggest human rights cases in years, the justices ruled unanimously that a court in New York could not hear claims made by 12 Nigerians who accused Anglo-Dutch oil company Royal Dutch Shell Plc of complicity in a violent crackdown on protesters from 1992 to 1995.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and Vicki Allen

