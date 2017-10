A shareholder arrives to a Daimler AG annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) appeal concerning human rights allegations against the company.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had ruled in favor of plaintiffs in allowing claims to proceed in federal court.