FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Supreme court to next issue rulings on Thursday, Friday
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
June 22, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 2 years ago

Supreme court to next issue rulings on Thursday, Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court is pictured in Washington June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday did not issue rulings in its two most closely watched cases - gay marriage and a challenge to President Barack Obama’s healthcare law - and the justices will next release decisions on Thursday.

With the rulings due by the end of the month, the court also scheduled sessions on Friday and next Monday to issue decisions.

Of the seven cases left to decide, the biggest are a challenge by gay couples to state laws banning same-sex marriage and a conservative challenge to subsidies provided under the Obamacare law to help low- and middle-income people buy health insurance that could lead to millions of people losing medical coverage.

There are also important cases left to decide on the death penalty, Obama administration pollution regulations and housing discrimination.

Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.