Chief justice confirms death of Justice Antonin Scalia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Saturday confirmed the death of conservative colleague Justice Antonin Scalia.

“On behalf of the court and retired justices, I am saddened to report that our colleague Justice Antonin Scalia has passed away,” Roberts said.

“He was an extraordinary individual and jurist, admired and treasured by his colleagues. His passing is a great loss to the court and the country he so loyally served. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Maureen, and his family.”