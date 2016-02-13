FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chief justice confirms death of Justice Antonin Scalia
February 13, 2016 / 10:50 PM / 2 years ago

Chief justice confirms death of Justice Antonin Scalia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Saturday confirmed the death of conservative colleague Justice Antonin Scalia.

“On behalf of the court and retired justices, I am saddened to report that our colleague Justice Antonin Scalia has passed away,” Roberts said.

“He was an extraordinary individual and jurist, admired and treasured by his colleagues. His passing is a great loss to the court and the country he so loyally served. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Maureen, and his family.”

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley

