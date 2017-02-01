Democrat Gillibrand opposes Trump's Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said on Wednesday she opposed President Donald Trump's nominee to fill a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court and called for Judge Neil Gorsuch's confirmation to require a 60-vote threshold.

Trump, a Republican, announced his nomination of U.S. Appeals Court Judge Gorsuch on Tuesday night to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia last year.

"I plan to stand up for individuals over corporations and oppose his nomination, and I will insist that his nomination meet a traditional 60 vote threshold," Gillibrand said in a statement.