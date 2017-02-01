FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate Judiciary Democrat says panel should hold hearings for Gorsuch
February 1, 2017 / 3:31 PM / 7 months ago

Senate Judiciary Democrat says panel should hold hearings for Gorsuch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President Trump and Neil Gorsuch smile as Trump nominated Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court at the White House.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on Wednesday the panel should hold hearings on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch but that Democrats would seek a 60-vote threshold for his confirmation in the full Senate.

President Donald Trump announced his nomination of U.S. Appeals Court Judge Gorsuch on Tuesday night to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia last year. The seat has remained vacant for nearly a year because Republicans refused to consider former President Barack Obama's nominee.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

