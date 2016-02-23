FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senators say Republican consensus is no vote on Obama court nominee
February 23, 2016 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

Senators say Republican consensus is no vote on Obama court nominee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lindsey Graham speaks at the the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Key senators said on Tuesday that Republican lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee believe the panel should have no hearings or vote on any nominee by President Barack Obama to fill the seat vacated by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

“That’s the consensus view ... No hearing, no vote,” Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters as he left a meeting of Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans in the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Republicans dominate the Senate panel.

Senator John Cornyn, the second-ranking Republican, was discussing the “right path forward” to take on the Obama nomination. Asked whether the right path was to not have Judiciary Committee hearings, Cornyn responded, “Correct.”

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

