U.S. justice asks for plaintiffs' response in Utah gay marriage case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Tuesday gave proponents of gay marriage until Friday to respond to a request by the state of Utah to temporarily block a lower court ruling allowing gay marriage to go ahead in the state.

Earlier on Tuesday the state sought the stay from Sotomayor, who has the role on the court of overseeing emergency applications from Utah and surrounding states. She gave three gay and lesbian couples until 1200 EST (1700 GMT) on Friday to respond. Until then, the court will not take any action on the state’s application.