Man commits suicide outside Silicon Valley courthouse

(Reuters) - A man shot himself to death outside a courthouse in California’s Silicon Valley on Monday and authorities were investigating what prompted the suicide, a police spokesman said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, shot himself behind a county courthouse in Palo Alto, 35 miles southeast of San Francisco, between a parking lot and some shrubs, said Lieutenant Zach Perron of the Palo Alto Police Department.

Perron said the man did not pose a threat to anyone else.

“The courthouse was never evacuated or placed on lockdown and normal operations were not disrupted,” he said.

Perron said a street next to the courthouse was blocked off for several hours as police investigated the incident.