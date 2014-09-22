FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man commits suicide outside Silicon Valley courthouse
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 22, 2014 / 11:16 PM / 3 years ago

Man commits suicide outside Silicon Valley courthouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man shot himself to death outside a courthouse in California’s Silicon Valley on Monday and authorities were investigating what prompted the suicide, a police spokesman said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, shot himself behind a county courthouse in Palo Alto, 35 miles southeast of San Francisco, between a parking lot and some shrubs, said Lieutenant Zach Perron of the Palo Alto Police Department.

Perron said the man did not pose a threat to anyone else.

“The courthouse was never evacuated or placed on lockdown and normal operations were not disrupted,” he said.

Perron said a street next to the courthouse was blocked off for several hours as police investigated the incident.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.