Judge dismisses suit against Syracuse, basketball coach

Attorney Gloria Allred (C) announces the filing of a lawsuit against Syracuse University during a news conference in New York December 13, 2011. Allred is flanked by Bobby Davis (L) and Mike Lang, the two alleged victims of sexual abuse by Syracuse University Assistant Basketball Coach Bernie Fine. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York state judge on Friday dismissed the defamation lawsuit filed against Syracuse University and basketball coach Jim Boeheim by two former ball boys who accused an assistant coach of molesting them.

Bobby Davis, 40, and his stepbrother, Mike Lang, 45, filed the lawsuit in December 2011 after Boeheim in media interviews called them liars for accusing his former assistant Bernie Fine, 66, of sexually abusing them as juveniles in the 1980s and 1990s.

Judge Brian DeJoseph of the state Supreme Court in Onondaga County said he decided to dismiss the case because Boeheim’s comments “were likely to be an opinion - a biased passionate and defensive point of view of a basketball coach - rather than objective fact.”

The accusations of abuse by the former team ball boys rocked Syracuse University, a national basketball leader, and the world of high-stakes collegiate sports, coming on the heels of a child sex abuse scandal at football powerhouse Penn State.

Lawyer Gloria Allred, who filed the suit on behalf of Davis and Lang, said she will appeal.

“This decision sends the message that you can attack the alleged victim and call him a liar with impunity. It makes it even harder for victims to come forward,” Allred said.

Syracuse University spokesman Kevin Quinn, said, “We are gratified by the Court’s decision dismissing this lawsuit.”

Boeheim could not be immediately reached for comment.

Davis and Lang in a broadcast on ESPN on November 17, 2011, accused Fine of sexually abusing them. Syracuse University Chancellor Nancy Cantor initially placed Fine on administrative leave and Boeheim in media interviews was quoted as calling the men liars who were looking for cash.

Ten days later, ESPN aired more information, including a taped phone conversation between Davis and Fine’s wife that suggests she was aware her husband behaved inappropriately. Syracuse immediately fired Fine, and Boeheim apologized for his remarks, saying, “I shouldn’t have questions what the accusers expressed or their motive.”

Fine was never criminally charged in the case and has denied the allegations.

The lawsuit was filed a day after it was revealed there was no way to criminally prosecute the case because both federal and state statutes of limitations had expired.

Davis first reported the abuse to Syracuse police in 2002 but an investigation never materialized. He then told his story to Syracuse University in 2005 and an internal investigation ended with the school concluding the story was uncorroborated.

Separate allegations against Fine were made by a third accuser, Zach Tomaselli, 23, who has since said he fabricated his tale of being molested as a boy during an away game in Pittsburgh.