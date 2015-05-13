AT&T, trade groups ask court to block FCC Internet rule

An AT&T Logo is pictured on the side of a building in Pasadena, California, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - AT&T Inc and telecommunications trade groups on Wednesday asked a federal appeals court to block U.S. Federal Communications Commission Internet traffic regulations while litigation continues.

In a joint filing in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, AT&T, the United States Telecom Association and others said a stay was warranted because they are likely to win the challenge to the so-called “net neutrality” rules.