Conservative U.S. top court justices skeptical over union fees

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday expressed support for a conservative challenge to fees that public-sector unions collect from non-members to pay for collective bargaining in a case that could erode the power of organized labor.
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Anthony Kennedy, two key votes on the nine-member court, both indicated they could side with the three other conservative justices in delivering a major blow to public sector unions.
