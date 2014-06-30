FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court rules against public unions over in-home care workers
June 30, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. top court rules against public unions over in-home care workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The sun rises over the Supreme Court in Washington June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that in-home care workers in Illinois who are paid by the state cannot be compelled to pay union dues.

The court held on a 5-4 vote that the free speech and free association rights of the workers were violated but the scope of the ruling was limited because the justices decided not to upend a decades-old practice that lets public-sector unions collect money from workers who do not want union representation.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
