FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Supreme Court declines to rehear union fees dispute
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Supreme Court
June 28, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

Supreme Court declines to rehear union fees dispute

Lawrence Hurley

2 Min Read

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request by public school teachers in California asking the justices to rehear a major challenge to fees that unions collect from non-members on which the court split 4-4 in March.

The non-union teachers, represented by the Washington-based Center for Individual Rights conservative group, launched a long-shot effort to get the court to reconsider its decision. That request was denied without comment.

The decision in March was a victory for unions, preserving a vital source of cash for organized labor.

The 4-4 split, which left intact lower court rulings in favor of a teachers’ union in California, was made possible because the court was shorthanded after the death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia in February.

At issue in the case were so-called agency fees equivalent to union dues, currently mandatory for non-union workers under laws in about half the states including California.

In the March decision, the court, which is now evenly divided with four liberals and four conservatives, left intact a 1977 legal precedent that allowed such fees, which conservatives have long abhorred.

Conservatives for years have tried to curb the influence of public sector unions like those that represent police, firefighters, teachers and other government employees. Those unions typically back the Democratic Party and liberal causes.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.