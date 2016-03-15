FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No word Tuesday on Supreme Court nomination: White House
#Politics
March 15, 2016 / 7:21 PM / a year ago

No word Tuesday on Supreme Court nomination: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration does not plan any announcement on Tuesday on a nominee for the Supreme Court, the White House said.

President Barack Obama has said he plans to soon present a nominee to fill the vacancy on the high court left by the Feb. 13 death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, despite a stated refusal by Republican leaders in the Senate to consider any nominee during Obama’s final term.

Spokesman Josh Earnest was responding to a question at a regular White House briefing.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham and Alana Wise; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
