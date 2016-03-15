No word Tuesday on Supreme Court nomination: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration does not plan any announcement on Tuesday on a nominee for the Supreme Court, the White House said.
President Barack Obama has said he plans to soon present a nominee to fill the vacancy on the high court left by the Feb. 13 death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, despite a stated refusal by Republican leaders in the Senate to consider any nominee during Obama’s final term.
Spokesman Josh Earnest was responding to a question at a regular White House briefing.
