FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Supreme Court to hear Minnesota voter apparel law challenge
Sections
Featured
Qualcomm draws up plans to rebuff Broadcom's offer
Deals
Qualcomm draws up plans to rebuff Broadcom's offer
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Reuters TV
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
Future of Money
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 13, 2017 / 2:41 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Supreme Court to hear Minnesota voter apparel law challenge

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear a conservative group’s free speech challenge to a Minnesota law prohibiting voters from wearing T-shirts or other apparel adorned with overtly political messages inside polling stations.

The U.S. Supreme Court building seen in Washington May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley

The Minnesota Voters Alliance is appealing a lower court’s decision to uphold the law, which forbids political badges, buttons or other insignia inside polling places during primaries or on the day of elections. State election officials have interpreted the law as also barring campaign literature and material from groups with political views such as the conservative Tea Party movement or the liberal MoveOn.org.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.