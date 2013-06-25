FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says 'deeply disappointed' by court decision on voting act
#U.S.
June 25, 2013 / 4:12 PM / in 4 years

Obama says 'deeply disappointed' by court decision on voting act

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama listens to a response from Chinese President Xi Jinping at The Annenberg Retreat at Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage, California June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he was “deeply disappointed” that the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a key portion of the Voting Rights Act and called on Congress to pass a new law to ensure equal access to voting polls for all.

“I am deeply disappointed with the Supreme Court’s decision today,” Obama said in a statement, saying the action “upsets decades of well-established practices that help make sure voting is fair, especially in places where voting discrimination has been historically prevalent.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott

