FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Justices strike down ruling against Sears over faulty washers
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
June 3, 2013 / 1:51 PM / in 4 years

Justices strike down ruling against Sears over faulty washers

Lawrence Hurley

2 Min Read

Tourists walk in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Supreme Court on Monday struck down an appeals court ruling that favored consumers who bought Sears Roebuck and Co front-loading washing machines.

The lawsuit claimed Kenmore-brand high-efficiency washers, manufactured for the Sears Holding Co subsidiary by Whirlpool Corp, were defective because they emitted unpleasant odors and would sometimes unexpectedly stop during use.

The case is almost identical to a class action, involving the same lawyers on both sides, that came before the court earlier this year. The court also sent that case, which was against Whirlpool, back to the appeals court for reconsideration.

In both cases, the Supreme Court said the appeals courts had to take a second look at the issue in light of a Supreme Court ruling in March in favor of Comcast Corp in a class action based on claims over how much the cable company charged a group of subscribers.

The legal issue is whether the individual claims are sufficiently similar to warrant class action certification, meaning that they can all be heard together in one case.

The case is Sears v. Butler, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-1067.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller, Jeffrey Benkoe and John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.