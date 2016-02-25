FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to meet Senate leaders over Supreme Court next week: White House
#Politics
February 25, 2016 / 6:51 PM / 2 years ago

Obama to meet Senate leaders over Supreme Court next week: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about a Supreme Court nominee from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will convene a meeting on Tuesday with the Republican and Democratic leaders of the U.S. Senate and its Judiciary Committee to discuss a Supreme Court nominee, the White House said on Thursday.

The White House has contacted every member of the judiciary panel, both Republicans and Democrats, to discuss efforts to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Wrting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
