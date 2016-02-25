Obama to meet Senate leaders over Supreme Court next week: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will convene a meeting on Tuesday with the Republican and Democratic leaders of the U.S. Senate and its Judiciary Committee to discuss a Supreme Court nominee, the White House said on Thursday.
The White House has contacted every member of the judiciary panel, both Republicans and Democrats, to discuss efforts to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing.
