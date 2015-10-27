FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. court upholds sentence of man who shot at White House
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 27, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. court upholds sentence of man who shot at White House

Lawrence Hurley

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld the 25-year prison sentence of an Idaho man who fired a rifle at the White House in 2011.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit found that Oscar Ramiro Ortega-Hernandez had waived his right to challenge the length of the sentence when he pleaded guilty in 2013.

Ortega-Hernandez, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, fired at least eight rounds at the White House using a semi-automatic rifle.

President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle were not in Washington at the time, and no one was hurt.

Ortega-Hernandez shot from his car and then fled, according to prosecutors. He was later arrested about 200 miles away in Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors said Ortega-Hernandez was motivated by hatred for Obama. Defense lawyers called him a confused, desperate man who shot at the White House to draw attention to what he thought was an impending Armageddon.

The appeals court did find in Ortega-Hernandez’s favor on one technical point. The district judge had incorrectly said that Ortega-Hernandez should register as a sex offender, the three-judge panel said.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.